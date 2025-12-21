Israeli drones strike southern Lebanon

Shafaq News – Beirut

Israeli drones carried out two separate strikes on the southern Lebanese town of Yater, killing one person and injuring several others, local sources told Shafaq News on Sunday.

The sources noted that the first attack targeted a car, while a motorcycle was hit in the second.

Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee announced that the strikes “targeted two Hezbollah operatives in Yater.”

#عاجل 🔸هاجم جيش الدفاع قبل قليل عنصرًا إرهابيًا اضافيًا من حزب الله في منطقة ياطر بجنوب لبنان — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) December 21, 2025

Despite a US-brokered ceasefire, Israeli forces have continued to carry out regular strikes across southern and eastern Lebanon, as well as Beirut’s southern suburbs, known as Dahiye. Israel also maintains troops at five positions south of the Litani River, areas from which Lebanon has demanded a full withdrawal. The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) has recorded more than 10,000 Israeli ceasefire violations, while Lebanon’s Health Ministry lists at least 340 people killed and more than 970 injured since the agreement.