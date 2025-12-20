Israeli attacks hit southern Lebanon

Shafaq News – Beirut

The Israeli military carried out a drone strike on the southern Lebanese town of Taybeh, Lebanon’s National News Agency (NNA) reported on Saturday.

The strike followed hours of Israeli drone activity flying at very low altitude over Beirut, including the southern suburbs, according to the agency. Similar flights were detected over villages in the Zahrani area in southern Lebanon and above the Hermel district in the country’s northeast.

The agency also noted that Israeli drones dropped bombs on the southern town of Blida, while a suicide drone struck a house that had previously sustained damage during the October 2024 war.

الوكالة الوطنية للإعلام - غارة الطيبة استهدفت أرضا مفتوحة ولا إصابات https://t.co/QF9H6v4rZI — National News Agency (@NNALeb) December 20, 2025

The extent of material damage and whether there were any casualties remained unclear.

Israel issued no statement on the incidents.

Despite a US-brokered ceasefire, Israeli forces have continued to carry out regular strikes across southern and eastern Lebanon, as well as Beirut’s southern suburbs, known as Dahiye. Israel also maintains troops at five positions south of the Litani River, areas from which Lebanon has demanded a full withdrawal. The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) has recorded more than 10,000 Israeli ceasefire violations, while Lebanon’s Health Ministry lists at least 340 people killed and more than 970 injured since the agreement

Read more: Israel warns Lebanon: Deterrence or descent into new war?