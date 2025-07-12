Southern Lebanon hit: Hezbollah operatives killed in Israeli strikes

Shafaq News – Southern Lebanon

An Israeli drone strike hit the village of al-Khiyam in southern Lebanon on Saturday, with the Israeli army claiming it killed a Hezbollah operative involved in anti-armor operations.

However, Lebanese media outlets reported that the drone targeted an uninhabited house in the Wata al-Khiyam area, where civil defense teams later recovered the body of a Syrian national.

The identity of the deceased has not been independently confirmed.

#عاجل 🔸هاجم جيش الدفاع في وقت سابق اليوم في منطقة الخيام في جنوب لبنان وقضى على عنصر إرهابي في حزب الله من منظومة الصواريخ المضادة للدروع — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) July 12, 2025

Yesterday, another Israeli strike targeted a vehicle traveling between Al-Noumayriya and Al-Sharqiya in the Nabatiyeh district. One person was killed and five others were wounded. The Israeli military identified one of the victims as Muhammad Shoaib, describing him as a Hezbollah operative allegedly involved in plotting attacks inside Israel and facilitating arms transfers from Iran to northern Israel and the West Bank.

🔴ELIMINATED: Muhammad Shoaib, a Lebanese terror operative, was eliminated in a joint IDF and ISA strike the area of Nmairiyeh, Lebanon. Shoaib was a significant figure in advancing terror attacks within Israel & in the weapons smuggling route from Iran to locations in the… pic.twitter.com/KMxSzuWuNq — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) July 11, 2025

Since the ceasefire agreement on November 27, 2024, Israeli attacks have continued almost daily. According to Lebanese authorities, as of July 2025, nearly 3,900 Israeli violations have been documented, at least 265 people have been killed, and over 1,100 injured.