Lebanese President: State must control all arms

Shafaq News – Beirut

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun reaffirmed, on Friday, the state’s exclusive authority over all weapons, calling it a cornerstone of national sovereignty.

Addressing the Arab and International Relations Council, Aoun urged all political factions to support state institutions amid mounting internal and external threats, arguing that recent regional shifts create new opportunities to resolve long-standing domestic issues—particularly the presence of armed groups operating outside state authority.

Decisions on war and peace, he insisted, must remain solely with the Cabinet.

On UN Security Council Resolution 1701, Aoun said the Lebanese Army, in coordination with UNIFIL, continues to monitor the area south of the Litani River, except for the five hills occupied by Israel, which he described as “lacking military value and serving only to hinder full army deployment.”

He also condemned ongoing violations of the November 2024 ceasefire, citing Israeli attacks in southern Lebanon and the Beirut suburbs, as well as Israel’s refusal to release Lebanese detainees—calling both actions clear breaches of international law.

Commenting on regional diplomacy, Aoun noted, “Peace means no war, and that is Lebanon’s goal. But normalization is not on the table.”

His remarks came as Israeli military operations intensified along the border. Lebanese media reported a rare ground incursion more than 800 meters into the town of Blida. Separately, drones dropped explosives in Dhahira and Kfarkela, including a stun grenade near civilians. Al-Manar reported drone strikes on an orchard in Dhahira and on a vehicle between Noumayriya and Al-Sharqiya in the Nabatiyeh district. According to Lebanon’s Ministry of Public Health, the strike in Noumayriya killed one person and injured five.

These developments come amid near-daily violations of the US-brokered ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah, which took effect on November 27, 2024. As of early July 2025, Lebanese authorities—supported by French officials and humanitarian organizations—have documented nearly 4,000 Israeli violations, resulting in at least 232 deaths and over 530 injuries.