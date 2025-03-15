Lebanon’s President: No stability without Israeli withdrawal

Shafaq News/ Lebanese President Joseph Aoun stated, on Saturday, that while Lebanon faces significant and complex challenges, the resilience of its people remains strong.

Speaking at an iftar hosted by Dar Al-Fatwa, Lebanon's highest Sunni religious authority, Aoun emphasized the importance of implementing UN Security Council Resolution 1701 and the ceasefire agreement, calling them essential to Lebanon’s stability.

“Lebanon cannot achieve stability and prosperity amid ongoing tensions along its southern border,” he said, adding, “A return to normalcy in affected areas requires enforcing international resolutions that uphold Lebanon’s sovereignty, security, and stability, ensuring the withdrawal of occupying forces and the return of prisoners to their homeland.”

Aoun also highlighted the significance of political participation, stressing that all segments of society must be included without marginalization or exclusion. “Such participation must be rooted in respect for the constitution and the National Accord, adhering to their legal and authentic interpretations rather than political, sectarian, or self-serving ones,” he continued.

Since the ceasefire agreement took effect on November 27, 2024, Israeli forces have reportedly breached its terms more than 1,000 times, conducting airstrikes, artillery shelling, overflights, and machine gun fire, according to Lebanese media.

Although the war ended nearly four months ago, Israel continues to occupy Lebanese territory in the south, including five strategic hills, with no announced timeline for withdrawal.