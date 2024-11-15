Trump supports Lebanon ceasefire plan amid US-Israel talks, reports say

Shafaq News/ US President-elect Donald Trump has reportedly approved a plan to mediate a ceasefire in Lebanon, expressing hope for its implementation before his inauguration, the Wall Street Journal reported Friday, citing Israeli officials.

The WSJ outlined the proposal, which mandates Hezbollah's relocation of its forces and weapons north of the Litani River. The Lebanese Army and UNIFIL would oversee the prevention of Hezbollah's return to southern Lebanon. However, a sticking point remains Israel’s demand for the right to enforce the ceasefire if UN and Lebanese forces fail.

According to Axios, both the US and Israel agree on the ceasefire terms, but the US must secure Lebanese approval.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar told Channel 14, "Israel will not allow Hezbollah to rebuild its strength. Our goal is to disarm Hezbollah south of the Litani River and prevent its rearmament."

A diplomatic source added that the US would lead a monitoring mechanism, providing Israel with legitimacy and support to act against Hezbollah violations.

France and the UK are reportedly willing to assist in maintaining the ceasefire.

In Beirut, US Ambassador Lisa Anne Johnson delivered the draft ceasefire proposal to Lebanese Speaker Nabih Berri on Thursday, two political sources told Reuters. The document, prepared weeks ago, seeks Lebanon’s feedback. "The draft aims to gather Lebanese input," one source said, noting that key details remain undisclosed.

The ceasefire framework aligns with UN Security Council Resolution 1701, passed in 2006 to end hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah. Israel has long criticized its lack of full implementation, citing Hezbollah’s armed presence near the border. Lebanon, meanwhile, accuses Israel of regular violations of its airspace.

A source familiar with the negotiations said Lebanon is committed to fully implementing Resolution 1701 but disputes certain conditions, including US stipulations related to ceasefire breaches.

Lebanese officials also reject unilateral Israeli enforcement. "The idea of Israel acting whenever it chooses is unacceptable," one source said Thursday.

Despite progress, no date has been set for US mediator Amos Hochstein’s visit to Beirut. Media reports said that the US Envoy, Amos Hochstein would only travel once a preliminary agreement is reached.