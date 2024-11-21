US sees progress in Israel-Lebanon war, ceasefire may be near

Shafaq News/ The US government believes Israel has achieved significant goals in its war with Lebanon’s Hezbollah and suggests a ceasefire could be on the horizon, US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said on Thursday.

“What we have seen is them [Israel] accomplish a number of important objectives,” Miller stated during a press briefing in Washington.

He added, “over the course of the last couple months, really be quite effective in clearing out Hizballah infrastructure close to the border, which is why we believe we’re in the place that we can get a diplomatic resolution now.”

US Envoy in Israel to Push for Ceasefire

Meanwhile, US envoy Amos Hochstein arrived in Israel for talks with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after visiting Beirut. Hochstein is set to present the US-proposed ceasefire draft, incorporating modifications suggested by Lebanon.

In a brief press conference in Beirut on Wednesday, Hochstein said discussions on a ceasefire had “made additional progress” following talks with Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, who is negotiating on behalf of the Lebanese State and Hezbollah.

In turn, Hezbollah reportedly viewed the proposal as a potential basis for future negotiations. However, Secretary-General Naim Kassem stressed in a TV speech on Wednesday that a ceasefire depends on Israel’s response and Benjamin Netanyahu’s “seriousness,” and the group “remain on the battlefield whether negotiations succeed or not, with one decision: to persevere, no matter how long it takes.”

Proposed Ceasefire Terms

According to Lebanese security sources, the US proposal includes an initial 60-day cessation of hostilities. During this period, the Israeli military would withdraw from Lebanon, while the Lebanese Armed Forces would take control of the border.

If the ceasefire holds, Lebanon and Israel will engage in indirect negotiations on the full implementation of UN Resolution 1701, adopted 18 years ago. The resolution grants sole authority to the Lebanese army and UN peacekeepers (UNIFIL) in areas south of the Litani River, roughly 30 kilometers from the Israeli border.

It also sets the stage for future indirect negotiations on land border demarcation, based on the Blue Line.

A joint US-led committee would oversee potential violations and monitor the dismantling of terrorist infrastructure. The Lebanese army would secure all official and unofficial border crossings.

Israeli Channel 13 reported leaked details of the ceasefire draft, including an annex with US guarantees allowing Israel to respond militarily to immediate threats or violations of the ceasefire. A suggestion rejected by Lebanon insisted that both sides have the right to defend themselves.

Despite the “positive progress” as described by US officials, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz stated that any political agreement with Lebanon must include "maintaining intelligence capabilities and the military's right to act to protect Israeli citizens' security from Hezbollah attacks."