Iraqi artist turns ancient symbols into wearable art

An Iraqi artist has launched a cultural project that reimagines ancient Sumerian symbols in the form of handmade neckties, aiming to promote awareness of Iraq’s heritage among young people through contemporary design.

Inside his small workshop—where the scent of fabric blends with splashes of color—Amir Sukr designs ties, bearing Sumerian symbols and historical inscriptions. What began as artwork displayed in galleries has turned into a moving identity seen in the street, at universities, and in celebration halls.

Sukr told Shafaq News that the tie is not merely decorative, but a tool for awareness. He indicated that “the spread of superficial ideas and trivial content in society calls for a mental jolt that reconnects generations with their national spirit and historical roots.”

Each handmade tie features symbols that may not be immediately understood, a choice Sukr said is intended to spark curiosity and prompt viewers to seek out their historical meaning.

The idea has not remained confined to Iraq. The Sumerian tie has reached Japan, Britain, the United States, Australia, Jordan, and other countries, drawing wide attention—particularly after archaeologist Amer Abdul Razzaq wore it at a cultural forum in Tokyo, where it sparked questions about Sumer, one of the world’s earliest civilizations that emerged in southern Mesopotamia, present-day Iraq, and laid the foundations of writing, urban life, and organized statehood.

Despite this international response, Sukr expressed frustration over the lack of official support at home. He noted that while his project is registered as a unique and exclusive design, it has yet to receive backing from relevant authorities, in contrast to the encouragement he has received from the media and the public.

As his goal is awareness rather than profit, he keeps the price of the ties at around $50 or less, and sometimes offers them free of charge to those who believe in the idea but cannot afford them.

The idea for the tie first emerged at Sukr’s graduation ceremony at Wasit University. Sukr now hopes the Sumerian tie will one day become official attire for Iraqi university students at graduation ceremonies, with plans to expand the concept to include designs for women as well.