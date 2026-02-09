Iraqi parties turn journalists into “political weapons,” watchdog says

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Some political groups in Iraq are using journalists and media outlets to air political disputes against rivals, Al-Nakhil Center for Press Rights and Freedoms noted on Monday.

In a statement, the center indicated that certain parties prevent their members from appearing on “opposition channels” or instruct “affiliated analysts” to publicly express political grievances against specific media organizations and journalists. This strategy, the center explained, stems from the perception that these outlets are aligned with rival political factions.

“Journalists and media organizations are increasingly being treated as instruments for indirect messaging or as shock absorbers for political tensions,” Al-Nakhil warned, adding that such practices undermine media independence and shift the burden of political conflict onto journalists rather than the political actors themselves.

Reporters Without Borders ranked Iraq 155th in its 2025 World Press Freedom Index, up from 169 in 2024. Still, rights groups caution that lawsuits, administrative penalties, and political pressure continue to restrict independent journalism and reinforce self-censorship.

