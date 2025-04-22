127 Years of Kurdish Journalism: Honoring the legacy of KURDISTAN Newspaper

Shafaq News / On April 22, Kurdish journalists across the Middle East marked the 127th anniversary of the first Kurdish-language newspaper, Kurdistan—a historic publication that not only pioneered Kurdish media but also became a symbol of identity and resistance.

Founded in 1898, the paper’s legacy is now celebrated annually as Kurdish Journalism Day—a day that reflects both cultural pride and the enduring challenges faced by Kurdish journalists in Iraq, Syria, Turkiye, and Iran.

A Newspaper That Defined a Nation

First published in Cairo by Kurdish prince Miqdad Madhat Bedirkhan, Kurdistan holds the distinction of being the first periodical printed in the Kurdish language. Its launch marked a watershed moment in the history of Kurdish media, providing—for the first time—a public platform for discourse on literature, politics, and identity in Kurdish.

Under the shadow of Ottoman censorship, the newspaper bypassed state control by printing its 31 issues abroad—in cities like Geneva, London, and Folkestone—before smuggling them into Kurdish-majority areas such as Damascus, Mardin, Adana, and Diyarbakir. Though officially banned, Kurdistan reached its readership and openly criticized the autocratic rule of Sultan Abdul Hamid II, setting a precedent for future generations of Kurdish journalists.

More than just a news source, Kurdistan was an ideological platform. It validated the Kurdish language as a tool for intellectual expression and resistance, laying the groundwork for a resilient yet perpetually threatened journalistic tradition.

Today, Kurdish media has grown into a diverse and expansive landscape. From traditional print outlets to digital platforms and social media channels, Kurdish journalism plays a vital role in amplifying voices and fostering dialogue on cultural, political, and social issues both locally and globally. Yet despite these advances, serious challenges remain. In many regions, Kurdish journalists continue to face systemic repression.

Press Freedom In Iraqi Kurdistan

In Iraqi Kurdistan, where Kurds have enjoyed a degree of autonomy since the 1990s, a relatively vibrant media environment has taken root. Dozens of Kurdish-language newspapers, television channels, and digital platforms operate, supported by institutions such as the Kurdistan Journalists Syndicate.

In September 2008, the Kurdistan Region Parliament passed the Law on the Protection of Journalists’ Rights, establishing a legal foundation for free and professional journalism. This law abolished prison sentences for defamation and repealed provisions from Saddam-era legislation that allowed for heavy fines and media shutdowns.

Still, the Metro Center for Journalists’ Rights and Advocacy reported 182 violations against journalists in 2024—a 22% drop from the previous year, yet still alarming. These included detentions without warrants, cyberattacks, and even lethal drone strikes.

Among the most harrowing cases were the deaths of journalists Hero Bahadin, Gulistan Tara, and Murad Mirza in Turkish drone strikes, which sparked international condemnation.

The report also pointed to systemic problems like arbitrary firings, salary delays, and the absence of social protections. While the repeal of Instruction No. 1 of 2023 was welcomed, critics say that independent journalism remains vulnerable to political interference and selective law enforcement.

Wartime Journalism in Syria’s Northeast

In northeastern Syria—known to Kurds as Rojava—a grassroots media sector emerged amid conflict and the rise of Kurdish self-governance. The Union of Free Media played a pivotal role in supporting citizen journalists, particularly during the battle against ISIS, when local reporting became crucial in exposing atrocities and mobilizing resistance.

But the space for free media is narrowing. Since the 2021 enactment of Rojava’s Media Law—initially touted as a safeguard for press freedom—journalists have faced growing restrictions. In 2021 and 2022, the Autonomous Administration suspended Kurdistan 24 and Rudaw, accusing them of inciting division. By 2024, new regulations will required detailed disclosures about media personnel, raising fears of surveillance and retaliation.

With Syria ranking near the bottom of the World Press Freedom Index, journalists in Rojava operate in a precarious climate where critical voices risk harassment, arrest, or exile.

A Climate of Fear In Turkiye’s Southeast

Southeastern Turkiye remains one of the most repressive environments for Kurdish journalism. Over the years, numerous Kurdish-language media outlets have been shuttered, including Özgür Gündem, which endured repeated bans.

In June 2022, Turkish authorities arrested 21 journalists in Diyarbakir on charges of disseminating terrorist propaganda and alleged affiliation with the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), which the Turkish government designates as a terrorist organization.

According to Reporters Without Borders, Turkiye—alongside Iran—remains among the most dangerous countries for journalists. The 2023 press freedom report highlighted arbitrary arrests, court summonses, and state surveillance as tools used to silence Kurdish media.

No Safe Harbor In Iran’s Kurdish Provinces

In Iran, independent Kurdish media is virtually nonexistent. Attempts to launch Kurdish-language outlets are quickly suppressed, and journalists often face detention, solitary confinement, or prosecution under sweeping national security laws.

The 2022–2023 protests under the slogan “Jin, Jiyan, Azadî” (“Woman, Life, Freedom”) brought further crackdowns. At least 62 journalists were arrested during this period—24 of them women.

One of the most emblematic cases is that of Adnan Hassanpour, a Kurdish journalist sentenced to death in 2007 for “propaganda against the state”—a sentence later commuted.

Despite such risks, Kurdish citizen journalists continue to document events from inside Iran, often working anonymously or from exile.

Today, as Kurds commemorate the 127th anniversary of the Kurdistan newspaper, the vision that inspired Miqdad Madhat Bedirkhan in 1898 endures—still unfulfilled, yet kept alive through the ongoing struggle for free expression in the Kurdish language.