Iran offers to participate in Iraq's strategic Development Road

Shafaq News/ Iran has offered to participate in Iraq's Strategic Development Road, a major new infrastructure project that aims to connect the country's Gulf ports with Turkiye and Europe.

The offer came during a meeting between Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani and Iranian Acting Foreign Minister, Ali Bagheri.

Bagheri expressed Iran's support for Iraq's efforts to implement the Strategic Development Road project and its readiness to contribute to it.

He also praised Iraq's pivotal role in the region and its continuous efforts to promote stability through rapprochement between countries.

The Strategic Development Road is a $20 billion project that is expected to be completed by 2030.

It will run from the port of Faw in Basrah in southern Iraq to the Turkish border in the north.

The project is being financed by Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, and it is expected to boost trade and economic cooperation between the region's countries.