Iraq marks 92nd National Day amid debate over sovereignty

Shafaq News/ Foreign intervention in Iraq has been a significant factor shaping the country’s political, military, and economic landscape for decades. From colonial rule to recent military operations, external powers have repeatedly influenced Iraq's sovereignty and decision-making, leading to long-standing debates about the country’s independence and its future.

On October 3, Iraq celebrated its 92nd National Day, commemorating its independence from British mandate rule and entry into the League of Nations as a fully sovereign state.

Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani declared a public holiday but called off official celebrations in solidarity with Lebanon and Palestine, which are enduring severe crises due to the Israeli aggression.

This year, the celebration is accompanied with criticism from lawmakers and political observers.

Foreign Intervention in Iraq

Iraq’s modern history of foreign intervention began with British colonial rule after World War I. The British Mandate over Iraq, which began in 1920, was established under the pretext of aiding the country’s development, but it effectively limited Iraq’s sovereignty. Despite gaining formal independence in 1932 and joining the League of Nations, British influence persisted for decades, especially in Iraq’s oil industry and military affairs. The 1958 revolution, which overthrew the monarchy, marked an important shift, but foreign powers, especially the US and the Soviet Union, continued to vie for influence during the Cold War.

The most direct and consequential foreign intervention came with the US-led invasion of Iraq in 2003. Under the justification of dismantling weapons of mass destruction and ending Saddam Hussein’s regime, the invasion toppled the Baathist government but plunged Iraq into chaos. The resulting power vacuum allowed for widespread insurgency, sectarian violence, and the rise of extremist groups like al-Qaeda and later ISIS.

The US military presence in Iraq lasted for years, with thousands of troops stationed in the country to combat insurgents and help stabilize the new Iraqi government. Although the US officially withdrew combat forces in 2011, its involvement did not end. Military advisors, airstrikes, and the international coalition against ISIS continued to assert US influence over Iraq’s military and political decisions.

On the other hand, Iran has become one of the most influential regional actors in Iraq since the fall of Saddam Hussein. Through close ties with Shiite political parties, military forces, and religious leaders, Iran has managed to exert significant control over Iraq’s political landscape. Tehran’s influence became particularly evident with the formation of Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) during the fight against ISIS, many of which are aligned with or backed by Iran, and later with the formation of the political group the Coordination Framework which includes all Shiite parties but the Sadrist movement. The Framework has a majority in government and parliament.

While some in Iraq view Iran as a strategic ally, particularly against extremist groups, others criticize Iran’s growing influence as a threat to Iraq’s sovereignty. Iranian-backed forces have been accused of operating independently of the Iraqi government and undermining the country’s national unity.

Turkiye, another key regional player, has repeatedly intervened in Iraq, primarily to target Kurdish militant groups such as the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which has bases in northern Iraq. Turkish airstrikes and military operations in the Kurdistan region are frequent, with Ankara justifying its actions as necessary for its national security. These operations, however, have strained relations between Baghdad and Ankara, as Baghdad views them as violations of its sovereignty.

Foreign interventions continue to dominate the debate over Iraq’s sovereignty. Protests in recent years, particularly those in 2019, highlighted public frustration with foreign interference, with slogans calling for an end to both US and Iranian influence.

Although Iraq has made strides towards reclaiming its sovereignty, such as reducing the presence of foreign troops, the country still faces challenges. US and Iranian influence, in particular, continue to shape Iraq’s political landscape. Moreover, Iraq’s reliance on foreign military and economic aid makes it difficult for the country to fully assert its independence.

Celebrating With No Sovereignty

Independent MP Bassem Khashan told Shafaq News Agency, “Sovereignty is a concept merely debated while violations from Turkiye, Iran, and the US continue.”

Khashan added, “External forces control Iraq’s fate. Decisions are influenced by Saudi Arabia, Iran, or Turkiye, leaving many of Iraq’s decisions disconnected from true sovereignty.”

Independent MP Yasser Al-Husseini shared similar views, telling Shafaq News that the ongoing violations of Iraq's security, economy, and geography show the government lacks control over the country’s sovereignty.

Political analyst Abbas Al-Jubouri also questioned the holiday, noting, “October 3, 1932, marks Iraq’s entry into the League of Nations, but this is not full independence.”

Al-Jubouri questioned Iraq’s current status, adding, “Is Iraq sovereign today? No, the country is occupied by various forces—Turkiye, the US, and others. American planes control Baghdad’s skies and conduct airstrikes. How can sovereignty be celebrated?”

“Why celebrate independence and sovereignty when Iraq is neither has sovereignty nor independence? The political forces here are tools for foreign states.”

Despite these opposed voices, others praised the Iraqi government latest achievements.

On The Right Path

Meanwhile, political researcher Dr. Fadel Al-Hilali argued that Iraq’s National Day marks an important milestone, saying, “The 1932 anniversary symbolizes Iraq’s full recognition as a sovereign state.”

Al-Hilali emphasized the importance of sovereignty’s political, legal, and economic dimensions, noting that “Iraq’s government is making efforts to strengthen these elements, though challenges remain.”

International relations professor Dr. Saadoun Al-Saadi stated to Shafaq News Agency that sovereignty goes beyond celebrations, explaining that “while Iraq has international recognition, past conflicts have invited foreign interventions.”

He praised the current government for steps like ending the UNAMI mission and reducing the role of the International Coalition, stating that Iraq is “on the right path” but still faces challenges in building its military capabilities and defense systems.