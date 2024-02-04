Pentagon: Our strikes in Iraq and Syria destroyed 84 out of 85 targets

Shafaq News / The United States Department of Defense (Pentagon) announced new details on Sunday regarding the American "retaliatory" airstrikes in Iraq and Syria, conducted in response to the killing of three American soldiers in an attack by an Iraqi armed group on Tower 22 in Jordan.

NBC reported, citing a Pentagon official, that "the assessment of Friday's strikes in Iraq and Syria indicated that 84 out of 85 targets were either destroyed or functionally damaged."

The American military official noted that "there are currently no indications of Iranians being killed in the said airstrikes."

Earlier, the US National Security Advisor, Jake Sullivan, affirmed that "the US intends to carry out additional strikes in the Middle East in response to the killing of three soldiers in an attack on a base in Jordan, executed by factions loyal to Tehran."

US President Joe Biden had directed military forces to "strike targets in Iraq and Syria used by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and their affiliated armed forces to attack American forces," stating that "although the US does not seek escalation in the Middle East, it will inevitably respond to those who harm Americans."