Iraq condoles Switzerland over New Year's fire tragedy

On Friday, Iraq extended its condolences to the Swiss government and people after a deadly fire erupted in the Swiss Alps during New Year’s Eve celebrations.

In a statement issued by the Foreign Ministry, Iraq underlined the importance of cooperation and human solidarity in responding to disasters.

On December 31, Swiss authorities reported that the fire, triggered by an explosion at a bar in Valais canton, killed 40 people and injured about 100, many critically.