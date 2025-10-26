Explosion at Basra oil site kills one, injures six

Shafaq News – Basra

An explosion struck the al-Burjesia oil complex in Iraq’s southern province of Basra on Saturday, killing one employee and injuring six others.

Eyewitnesses told Shafaq News that flames erupted inside a storage facility at the site, located in al-Zubair district west of Basra, sending thick black smoke billowing into the sky, visible from several kilometers away.

A source from Basra’s Civil Defense Directorate said the incident began when a turbine exploded inside the Burjesia-1 oil depot, triggering a large fire.

The source confirmed that Radhi Abdul Sahib, head of the al-Zubair 2 storage division, was killed in the blast.

Basra Civil Defense said its teams, supported by Oil Ministry firefighters, managed to limit the fire’s spread and prevent further damage at the facility.