Riot police end Basra oil jobs protest

Shafaq News – Basra

On Thursday, Iraqi security forces dispersed a protest by unemployed oil engineers and science graduates outside the Basra Oil Company headquarters, a sit-in that had lasted more than seven months.

A security source told Shafaq News that “the demonstration was cleared by riot police despite protesters’ continued demands for jobs and warnings of escalation if their grievances remain ignored.”

The move coincided with the arrival of Interior Minister Abdul Amir al-Shammari in Basra for meetings with local officials, inspections of ministry offices, and attendance at a police academy graduation.