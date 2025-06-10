Basra Governor drops charges against protest leader

Shafaq News/ Basra Governor Asaad Al-Eidani dropped legal charges on Tuesday against Sheikh Abdul Ghafar Al-Awadhi, a prominent protest leader in the province’s north.

The move came after the Basra Court for Publication and Media Issues published a summons for Al-Awadhi over allegations of “incitement to protest against the local government,” based on a complaint filed by the Basra Governorate Office.

In response, residents from northern Basra held a demonstration on May 9, rejecting the summons and defending Al-Awadhi as a legitimate representative of their demands.