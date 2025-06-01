Engineers, police trade accusations after Basra protest turns violent

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, clashes erupted between protesting engineering graduates demanding employment and Iraqi security forces outside the Basra Oil Company headquarters.

In a statement to Shafaq News Agency, the Basra Engineers Syndicate described the incident as “unjustified assaults” by security personnel on peaceful protesters, reporting cases of physical and verbal abuse.

The syndicate urged authorities to hold those responsible accountable and take measures to prevent similar incidents. It also demanded the release of any detainees, warning that legal action would be pursued over what it described as a blatant violation of human rights and legally guaranteed freedoms.

“Addressing the protesters’ demands—rather than silencing them—is the proper path to justice and stability.”

Meanwhile, Basra Police announced in a statement that one of its officers sustained a serious eye injury and a broken nose while performing his duties to protect demonstrators, adding that the situation was handled under legal protocols to restore order and maintain public safety.

It also confirmed that legal measures were taken against officers who responded with unauthorized use of force, “in line with professional discipline and official guidelines.”