Protests sweep Iraqi cities over pensions, power, and jobs

Shafaq News/ Protests erupted on Sunday across Baghdad, Najaf, and Basra, as Iraqis demanded pension reforms, improved electricity services, and greater access to oil sector jobs.

In Baghdad, hundreds of retirees gathered outside the National Pension Authority, calling for an increase in their monthly pensions and the disbursement of owed back payments. Protesters urged the government to set the minimum pension at 800,000 IQD (about $610), arguing that current payments fall short of covering basic living costs.

"We are elderly, many of us suffer from chronic illnesses, and yet we lack access to proper healthcare or housing," demonstrators said, decrying the lack of essential support from the government.

Meanwhile in Najaf, residents of al-Haidariya district blocked the main Karbala-Najaf highway, protesting severe power outages amid rising summer temperatures. A local source said the demonstrations reflect growing anger over “continued service failures and daily electricity cuts.”

In Basra, unemployed engineering and geology graduates staged demonstrations outside the main gate of the West Qurna 2 oil field, demanding job opportunities in major energy projects. The protest marked the fourth consecutive week of unrest at the site.

Protesters called on authorities to offer them contracts in the FCC refinery, the French company Total, and Russia’s Lukoil, which operate in the area.