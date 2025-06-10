Iraq’s railway network: Glorious past vs. troubled present

Shafaq News/ Iraq was once a pioneer in railway transport across the Middle East, establishing major railway links in the 1960s and 1970s that stretched from Basra to Baghdad and onward to Turkiye. However, today, this legacy of connectivity lies dormant.

According to transport expert Basel Al-Khafaji, decades of neglect by the Ministry of Transport have left Iraq’s railways struggling to keep up with modern standards.

“The historic rail line from Maaqal in Basra to Turkiye must be rebuilt with modern tracks to connect with the Grand Al-Faw Port, extending 400 km beyond Umm Qasr,” he emphasized to Shafaq News, warning that the failure to update this line not only erodes Iraq’s passenger transport but also hampers its potential for commercial freight traffic.

While experts point to long-term neglect, lawmakers are voicing frustration over the government's failure to translate plans into results.

Parliamentary Frustration

The Parliamentary Transport Committee has lambasted the government for failing to deliver on its transport promises. With the end of its term looming, most railway projects remain stuck in the planning stage.

Haitham Al-Zurkani, a member of the committee, argued, “Despite holding consultations with transport officials, the government has not kept its word. The Prime Minister must be held accountable for not meeting the program’s targets, which include easing transport bottlenecks and modernizing rail infrastructure.”

Al-Zurkani emphasized that Iraq’s rail network is outpaced by regional and global peers, including neighboring Turkiye and Iran. “In other countries, trains travel at 300 km/h, but we still rely on outdated lines,” he said.

He also expressed concern over the incomplete railway link with Iran, noting that Tehran has finished its segment while Iraq lags.

“Rail freight would greatly reduce the need for trucks, especially once Al-Faw Port becomes operational,” Al-Zurkani said.

Government Response

Ministry of Transport spokesperson Maitham Al-Safi countered the criticism by highlighting recent progress. He told Shafaq News that 12 railway lines have been rehabilitated over the past three years. “Last year, we opened the Saawa-Hujama project, and work is underway to complete other lines.”

The Ministry is prioritizing the Basra-Shalamjah rail project, which will serve pilgrims and travelers heading to Iran. “We have signed a contract with the Spanish firm Emathia, which is already working on demining and removing wartime remnants. We are now close to launching the project’s main construction phase,” Al-Safi asserted.

Beyond this, the Ministry is advancing the first phase of the “Development Road,” aimed at revitalizing existing rail lines and integrating them with Al-Faw Port’s operations. “Rehabilitation covers the Basra-Baghdad corridor and will eventually link northern regions,” he said.

Al-Safi also highlighted plans for a 36-km Basra-Shalamjah line, connecting to provinces including Karbala. Additionally, the government is evaluating a proposal for an 85-km suspended train project linking Najaf and Karbala.

“Several companies have submitted bids for the suspended train, and it’s now with the Investment Authority,” Al-Safi outlined.

The Ministry aims to finish detailed design work for the Development Road by year-end, after which the project will be opened to international competition.“We’re dividing the project into seven segments to attract top global firms, all aligned with Iraq’s strategic vision,” Al-Safi said.

Al-Faw Port Progress

Efforts to revive the railway system are closely tied to progress at the Grand Al-Faw Port, a flagship project designed to anchor Iraq’s economic future. Al-Safi said that significant milestones have been achieved, including the completion of five berths and the 62-km access road.

“We’re making progress on the submerged tunnel, container yards, and dredging work in the channel,” he said.

Al-Safi expected these infrastructure projects to wrap up by year-end, establishing Al-Faw Port as a major gateway for the Development Road and a catalyst for Iraq’s economic transformation. “The vision is for Al-Faw Port and the railways to work in unison, opening up new opportunities for trade and reducing reliance on road transport,” he said.

Whether Iraq’s railway can reclaim its former glory depends not just on tracks and tunnels, but on political will, transparent investment, and a strategic shift from delay to delivery.