Contractors rally in Baghdad over unpaid project funds

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraqi contractors from several provinces gathered in Baghdad on Wednesday to protest outside the Finance Ministry, demanding payment of overdue dues for public works carried out across the country.

Hussein al-Maliki, head of the Iraqi Contractors Union in Basra, told Shafaq News that contractors have continued implementing service and infrastructure projects “despite financial hardship and heavy obligations,” but the ministry’s delay in releasing funds “now threatens the continuity of projects and the livelihoods of thousands of workers.”

“Further delays could bring near paralysis to service projects and deepen the crisis facing local companies and their employees,” he warned, adding that the Basra union has already cautioned local and federal authorities, including Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani and Finance Minister Taif Sami, against ignoring the contractors’ demands and vowed to continue legal and peaceful action until all dues are settled.