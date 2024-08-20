Baghdad's degree non-recognition sparks protests in Kurdistan

Shafaq News/ Graduates from private universities in the Kurdistan Region gathered outside the Ministry of Higher Education in Erbil on Tuesday, protesting the Iraqi government's refusal to recognize their degrees. The protesters claim the issue is rooted in political disputes rather than administrative concerns.

"We enrolled in universities that were initially recognized, and even after graduating, our degrees were valid," said Mohammed Kamil, a protester from Kirkuk who graduated from the College of Dentistry. "But we were shocked to find out later that Baghdad no longer recognizes these universities."

"We call on Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani to intervene to save thousands of students from private colleges in the Kurdistan Region." A banner said.

The graduates called on the Kurdistan Regional Government's Ministry of Higher Education to work with the federal government to resolve the issue, severely impacting their career prospects.

Thousands of students have been affected, particularly those seeking to pursue postgraduate studies or secure scholarships abroad.

In 2019, the federal government established three committees to evaluate and recognize nine public universities in the Kurdistan Region, but an agreement has yet to be reached. The situation escalated on August 23, 2023, when the Federal Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research informed the Federal Public Service Council that it would not approve the appointment of graduates from Kurdistan Region universities unless the Kurdish government recognized Iraqi private universities that Erbil has refused to acknowledge.

Last April, Iraqi Minister of Higher Education Naeem Al-Aboudi discussed the ongoing issue with a delegation from the Kurdistan Region's Ministry of Higher Education. Al-Aboudi noted that private universities in both the Kurdistan Region and the federal ministry are not mutually recognized, emphasizing that the solution lies in dialogue.

The universities not recognized by Baghdad include the University of Kurdistan, Soran University, University of Raparin, University of Halabja, University of Garmian, University of Zakho, Erbil Polytechnic University, Sulaimani Polytechnic University, and Duhok Polytechnic University.