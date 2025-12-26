Iraq security briefing: Arrests, suicide, and drone activity

Shafaq News

Below is a summary of key security and public safety incidents reported across Iraq on Friday, December 26, 2025.

Homicide Arrest (Al-Diwaniyah)

Al-Diwaniyah police arrested a suspect accused of killing a young man in the al-Sedir district last month. Authorities said the suspect slit the victim’s throat following a personal dispute and fled the scene before being tracked down in a joint operation involving criminal investigation units and SWAT forces.

Suicide (Baghdad)

A member of Saraya al-Salam (the armed wing of the Patriotic Shiite Movement (PSM) led by Muqtada al-Sadr, died by suicide inside his home in eastern Baghdad’s al-Baladiyat area. Security forces opened an investigation to determine the circumstances, with the motive still unknown.

Traffic Accident (Saladin)

A government cargo truck rammed into the Abbas Zero checkpoint on the Baghdad–Kirkuk highway near Amerli after the driver lost control due to dense fog and poor visibility. The driver was injured and taken to hospital, while no security personnel were harmed.

Drone Activity (Saladin)

Peshmerga forces detected a drone of unknown origin flying over the Nogol subdistrict in Tuz Khurmatu. The drone was engaged with gunfire but not brought down before leaving the area.