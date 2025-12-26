Kurdistan's Peshmerga engages unidentified drone over northern Iraq

Shafaq News – Saladin

Peshmerga, the armed forces of the Kurdistan Region, on Friday spotted an unknown drone flying over Tuz Khurmatu in northern Iraq and opened fire on it before the aircraft left the airspace, a security source told Shafaq News.

The drone has been spotted on previous occasions near troop deployment areas “and is dealt with each time in line with established security procedures,” the source noted.

Following the recent strike that targeted the Khor Mor subdistrict, a joint security coordination mechanism was established involving Peshmerga forces, the East Saladin Operations Command, and Iraqi forces to monitor the area and enhance intelligence sharing.

The Khor Mor gas field in Chamchamal district of Al-Sulaymaniyah province came under a drone attack last month, triggering a fire at one of the facilities and disrupting gas supplies to power generation plants.

Read more: Khor Mor under fire: A renewed wave of strikes exposes Kurdistan’s fragile energy security