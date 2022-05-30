Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Peshmerga thwarts two ISIS attacks east of Saladin

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-05-30T10:26:06+0000
Peshmerga thwarts two ISIS attacks east of Saladin

Shafaq News / Commander in the Peshmerga forces, Jamal Warani, revealed that two attacks against security patrols were thwarted, between Kifri and Garmyan, and Tuz Khurmatu.

Warani told Shafaq News agency that an explosive device planted on the side of the road was detected on the outskirts of Kifri and Tuz Khurmatu.

He added that the explosive ordnance disposal squads intervened and located another bomb, before dismantling both devices.

Peshmerga units are deployed on the borders separating the Kurdistan Region and east of Saladin governorate, to monitor ISIS terrorists coming from Hamrin and the outskirts of Kirkuk.

related

PM Barzani: Iraq's stability would have a positive impact on the whole region

Date: 2021-10-17 14:36:50
PM Barzani: Iraq's stability would have a positive impact on the whole region

The Ministry of Peshmerga participates in the search campaign for the missing people in the floods

Date: 2021-12-21 17:44:06
The Ministry of Peshmerga participates in the search campaign for the missing people in the floods

Kurdistan's Deputy President visits the Site of ISIS attack on the Peshmerga

Date: 2021-05-02 21:56:12
Kurdistan's Deputy President visits the Site of ISIS attack on the Peshmerga

Peshmerga forces demonstrations block Al-Sulaymaniyah-Erbil road

Date: 2020-11-24 08:09:05
Peshmerga forces demonstrations block Al-Sulaymaniyah-Erbil road

Kurds renew their demands for administrative positions in Saladin

Date: 2022-01-14 08:58:31
Kurds renew their demands for administrative positions in Saladin

Unifying the Peshmerga forces is a turning point in Kurdistan, US officials say

Date: 2022-02-23 20:18:24
Unifying the Peshmerga forces is a turning point in Kurdistan, US officials say

The Ministry of Peshmerga condemns the PKK attack and calls on Baghdad to intervene

Date: 2021-06-05 13:54:04
The Ministry of Peshmerga condemns the PKK attack and calls on Baghdad to intervene

Masoud Barzani mourning Shaways: a loyal Peshmerga and a dear friend

Date: 2021-02-15 09:33:48
Masoud Barzani mourning Shaways: a loyal Peshmerga and a dear friend