Peshmerga thwarts two ISIS attacks east of Saladin

Shafaq News / Commander in the Peshmerga forces, Jamal Warani, revealed that two attacks against security patrols were thwarted, between Kifri and Garmyan, and Tuz Khurmatu.

Warani told Shafaq News agency that an explosive device planted on the side of the road was detected on the outskirts of Kifri and Tuz Khurmatu.

He added that the explosive ordnance disposal squads intervened and located another bomb, before dismantling both devices.

Peshmerga units are deployed on the borders separating the Kurdistan Region and east of Saladin governorate, to monitor ISIS terrorists coming from Hamrin and the outskirts of Kirkuk.