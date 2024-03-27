Iraq arrests IS mortar squad commander in Saladin

Shafaq News/ Iraq's Interior Ministry on Wednesday said that a senior member of the Islamic State (IS) extremist group has been captured in a security operation in Saladin.

The apprehended individual, known by the nom de guerre Abu al-Yamama, was responsible for the terrorist group's mortar squad in the district of Shirqat.

According to a press release by the ministry's spokesperson and head of the Security Media Cell, Brigadier General Miqdad Miri, the arrest was carried out by a commando company from the 4th Brigade of the Quick Response Division.

"The operation was conducted in collaboration with the division's intelligence department, and Abu al-Yamama was subsequently transferred to the custody of the relevant authority," the press release added.

It said that the arrested IS leader was wanted on terrorism charges under Article 4 of Iraq's Anti-Terrorism Law.