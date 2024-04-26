Khor Mor Attack: PM Al-Sudani directs the form of an investigative committee

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Security Media Cell (SMC) announced on Friday that the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, PM Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, has directed the formation of an investigative committee regarding the targeting of the Khor Mor gas field in Chamchamal.

SMC stated, "Based on the directives of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, the Joint Operations Command has formed a technical investigative committee to determine the circumstances of the sabotage attack carried out by a drone targeting Khor Mor gas field in Qader Karam district in Al-Sulaymaniyah Governorate at 19:15 on Friday, April 26, 2024, resulting in the death of two individuals and the injury of two others, all of whom are of Asian nationality."

The administration of the Chamchamal announced that three people were killed and three others were injured.

SMC added, "At a time when we condemn this sinful assault on Iraq's economic wealth, we affirm that the perpetrators will receive their fair punishment for these attacks that seek to harm the national economy and impact the progress and development witnessed by Iraq."

Ramak Ramadan, Chamchamal Kaimakam, stated to Shafaq News agency, "The attack was carried out by an unidentified drone on the Khor Mor gas field at exactly 6:45 pm today, targeting the oil storage location outside the field, and the extent of the material damage has not yet been determined."

Ramadan also mentioned that "this incident is the second of its kind this year, knowing that the company produces household gas and electricity."

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

The Kurdish Ministries of Electricity and Natural Resources have announced that the drone attack has caused a major loss of electricity.

An official statement said the attack had disrupted gas supplies to power plants, causing a loss of approximately 2,500 megawatts of electricity.

The statement added that "teams from the Ministries of Electricity and Natural Resources are working with their partners to normalize the situation and resume gas production to power plants."

The UAE's Dana Gas company is developing the gasfield.

Notably, Last January, a drone attack targeting the oil field prompted a temporary halt in production, leading to power shortages in the northern Kurdistan region.

The targeting caused no injuries but damaged a liquid gas storage tank.

Also, no group has claimed responsibility for the attack.