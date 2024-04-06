PM Al-Sudani discusses with President Barzani the federal government's program

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani met with the President of Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, to discuss various topics.

The Al-Sudani's media office stated that the two leaders discussed "various national issues and the progress of the government program across different areas."

"Al-Sudani reiterated the government's commitment to delivering services and meeting citizens' expectations nationwide, emphasizing the need for seamless cooperation between federal authorities and those in the Kurdistan Region."

The Prime Minister's office highlighted "supporting government reforms by all national and political entities. This support aims to advance the government's objectives, foster comprehensive development, and overcome administrative and executive hurdles that impede progress in service provision, livelihoods, and economic growth."

President Barzani arrived today in Baghdad's capital on an official visit.

The presidency of the Region said in a statement that he will meet with the Iraqi President, Abdul Latif Rashid, and the Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, in addition to participating in a meeting of the State Administration Coalition (SAC.)

The presidency statement added, "In his meetings with Iraqi leaders and senior officials, President Nechirvan Barzani will discuss resolving disputes between Erbil and Baghdad, the political situation in Iraq, the Kurdistan Region, and other related issues."

On Friday, an informed political source disclosed that an "extraordinary" meeting of the State Administration Coalition (SAC) is set to convene on Saturday in Baghdad.

The source also explained that the meeting would focus on "political agreements and finding solutions to the outstanding issues between Baghdad and Kurdistan."