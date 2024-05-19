Kirkuk councilman says fire in a historic market was deliberate

Shafaq News/ A member of Kirkuk's council on Sunday said that a fire that ripped through the historic Khan Bayraktar bazaar, destroying 166 shops, was an act of Arson, vowing to back his claims with evidence soon.

Ahmed Ramzi, a member of the Kirkuk Governorate Council, told Shafaq News Agency that the fire was a deliberate act. Security footage from the bazaar's camera system, which was disabled by the perpetrators according to Ramzi, is being reviewed to aid the investigation.

Kirkuk Governor Rakan Saeed al-Jubouri visited the scene after an emergency meeting and pledged to provide compensations for affected shopkeepers. He also called on Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani to ensure those impacted receive support, especially in light of the upcoming Eid al-Adha holiday.

The Iraqi Turkmen Front echoed the governor's call for a swift and transparent investigation.

Khan Bayraktar is one of many historic khans in Kirkuk, which once served as essential stopovers for travelers and traders, offering food, lodging, and a hub to conduct business. These structures played a significant role in the city's commercial and agricultural development.

Out of the original 21 khans, some have been lost to time, while Khan Bayraktar and others stand as testaments to Kirkuk's rich history and architectural heritage.

Last month, a group in Turkiye claimed responsibility for a fire that damaged the Langa Market in Erbil, stating it has carried out similar actions in Northern Syria and Kirkuk.

The group claims that cities including Mosul, Kirkuk, Aleppo, and Erbil are rightfully part of Turkey, according to statements on its website, "ahdi milli teskilati" or "National Covenant Organization."

The organization, which says it is also responsible for setting a market on fire in Kirkuk in October 2023 and January 2024, said it orchestrated the recent blaze at 18 locations within Erbil's Langa Market. The organization may be referring to a fire incident that occurred on Oct. 10, 2023, in the Ras al-Jisr market for second-hand clothes in Kirkuk. The fire destroyed stores and storehouses. The civil defense requested that the police open an investigation to determine the cause of the fire.

The claims made could not be independently verified.

The website of the organization features a black map of Turkey with a grey wolf at its center. The grey wolf symbol is significant in Turkish politics, representing the ultra-nationalist Grey Wolves movement.

In a posted statement, the group expressed, "we congratulate the bravery of our army for its actions against terrorists in Northern Iraq, the effectiveness of our forces in Northern Syria, and our organization's efforts in Kirkuk and now Erbil."

It continued, "according to our principles, those within our national borders must align with Turkish interests."

"At 7 PM yesterday, we initiated operations at 18 points within the Langa Market, underlining the market’s vulnerability despite expected government protection. Out of 2315 shops, we claim to have destroyed 1315," it said.

The statement also issued a warning to leaders in Northern Iraq and Erbil, suggesting that failure to meet their demands could lead to increased sabotage efforts.

The organization reasserted its claim over Mosul, Kirkuk, Aleppo, and Erbil, demanding the reintegration of these cities into Turkiye and calling for the abolition of the Kurdistan Region’s Ministry of Peshmerga.

In October 2023, the group warned of potential sabotage activities by its affiliates, targeting various infrastructural and economic interests in "Northern Iraq".