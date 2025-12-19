Italy locks in security partnership with Iraq

Shafaq News – Rome

Italy has trained around 60,000 Iraqi fighters across various security formations and considers support for Iraq’s armed forces a strategic priority, Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto said on Friday.

During a meeting with Iraq’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein at Italy’s Ministry of Defense, Crosetto described Iraq as a key pillar of Middle East stability, stressing that continued Italian support for Iraqi security institutions remains central to Rome’s regional policy.

According to a statement from Iraq’s Foreign Ministry, both sides agreed to work jointly to advance defense cooperation and remove obstacles hindering deeper coordination, with Hussein inviting Italian officials to visit Iraq to sustain direct dialogue.

The meeting also addressed regional developments, including Syria, where both sides emphasized the importance of stability and coordinated efforts to counter terrorism, as well as the need to reduce regional tensions linked to Iran.

Italy’s Foreign Ministry described Iraq as a strategic partner in the region, noting that nearly 500 Italian military personnel are deployed in the country in training roles under bilateral arrangements, as well as within the Global Coalition and the NATO Mission in Iraq.

Last October, Iraq and Italy launched the Iraq-Italy Business Council. At the time, Deputy Trade Minister Sattar al-Jabri said bilateral trade had reached nearly $5 billion, noting that about $3 billion of the trade balance favors Iraq, while roughly $2 billion goes to Italy.