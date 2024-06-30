Iraqi warplanes destroy ISIS "abandoned" vehicle, hideout in Kirkuk, Diyala

Shafaq News/ Iraqi warplane on Sunday bombed sites of the Islamic State (ISIS) in the governorates of Kirkuk and Diyala, a statement by the Joint Operations Command (JOC) said on Sunday.

The statement said that the Iraqi army helicopters deployed CH5 drones to destroy an ISIS hideout located in the Hamrin Mountains within the Kirkuk operational sector.

The operation was carried out following "accurate intelligence work by the Military Intelligence Directorate in cooperation with JOC's "targeting" unit.

In a separate operation conducted in the same mountainous region but under the Diyala operations command, Iraqi aircraft "targeted and successfully destroyed an abandoned ISIS vehicle", the statement added.