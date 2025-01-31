Iraqi Air Force strikes ISIS positions near Daquq, Kirkuk

A security source in Kirkuk reported, on Friday, that Iraqi warplanes struck two ISIS positions in the Wadi Al-Shay area, within the Daquq district, located 45 kilometers south of Kirkuk.

The source indicated that the airstrikes were carried out based on precise intelligence regarding the presence of ISIS members in these locations.

Additionally, the source noted that security forces are conducting a military operation at the strike sites to verify the details of the attack and determine whether the strikes resulted in casualties.

In recent months, Iraqi warplanes have conducted a series of airstrikes targeting ISIS remnants on the outskirts of Salah al-Din, Diyala, and Kirkuk provinces. These operations have resulted in the deaths of over 150 ISIS militants, including leaders, and the dismantling of several of the group's sleeper cells.