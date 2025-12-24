Winter pressures push Iran to halt gas exports to Iraq

Shafaq News – Tehran

Iran has suspended gas exports to Iraq due to increased domestic demand during the winter, Iranian media reported on Wednesday.

Mehr News Agency cited operational pressure on gas infrastructure in western and northwestern Iran, where cold conditions and mountainous terrain have created technical constraints on supply.

In Iraq, the Ministry of Electricity confirmed on Tuesday that gas imports from Iran had stopped entirely, removing between 4,000 and 4,500 megawatts from the national grid. The disruption prompted the shutdown of several power generation units and constrained the output of others, cutting daily electricity supply hours across the country.

Iraq depends heavily on Iranian gas imports—about 50 million cubic feet per day—which represent nearly two-thirds of the fuel used for power generation, according to official data. The Electricity Ministry estimates that Iraq requires roughly 50,000 megawatts to meet nationwide demand, while current output remains near 28,000 megawatts.

The lapse of US exemptions has compelled Baghdad to pursue alternative supply options and engage in new energy arrangements.

Read more: The end of a waiver: Iraq's struggle for energy independence