Iraq’s Electricity Minister with Iranian counterpart: Boosting electricity line efficiency on the table

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Iraqi Minister of Electricity Ziad Ali Fadhil met with his Iranian counterpart, Abbas Aliabadi, in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, to discuss improving the efficiency of electricity transmission lines connecting the two countries.

The discussions, attended by senior officials and energy experts from both countries, focused on key topics related to energy cooperation. “The meeting centered on evaluating the performance of the electricity transmission lines connecting the two countries—specifically the Mersad, Karkheh, and Khorramshahr lines—and exploring ways to improve their efficiency and ensure stable operation,” according to a statement from the Iraqi Ministry of Electricity.

Fadhil and Aliabadi's talks reportedly follow a recent visit by an Iraqi government delegation to Iran, which resulted in the partial resumption of electricity supply to Iraq via the mentioned transmission lines, with supply increasing from 626 MW to 700 MW over the past two days.

Regarding gas supplies, Fadhil urged his Iranian counterpart to adhere to the bilateral agreement on supplying gas to Iraqi power plants, emphasizing “the need for stable gas deliveries to ensure the continuous operation of power stations and meet the public’s electricity demands until Iraq’s national gas investment projects are completed,” as per the statement.