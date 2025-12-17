Iraq welcomes US vote to repeal war authorizations

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday hailed the US Congress vote to repeal authorizations for the use of military force against Iraq as historic, saying the move represents a fundamental shift in the legal framework governing relations between the two countries.

In a statement, the ministry welcomed the decision, which covers the 1991 and 2002 authorizations, describing it as “a decisive step toward closing a chapter defined by armed conflict.”

It said the repeal establishes a new basis for relations grounded in respect for Iraq’s sovereignty, brings an end to the legacy of war, and strengthens the strategic partnership between Baghdad and Washington.

The ministry added that the move “sends a clear signal to the international community that Iraq has become a secure and attractive destination for investment.”

On counterterrorism, the ministry stressed that the repeal does not weaken ongoing efforts, noting that the 2001 authorization—enacted after the September 11 attacks to confront al-Qaeda and affiliated terrorist groups—remains in force.

The statement reaffirmed the Iraqi government’s commitment to deepening bilateral ties “in a way that builds a long-term partnership, advances the interests of both countries, and supports stability across the Middle East.”

Earlier, Congress repealed the 1991 authorization for the first Gulf War and the 2002 authorization that preceded the invasion of Iraq, ending the legal foundation that allowed successive US administrations to conduct military operations without returning to Congress.

