White House reports major progress in Ukraine peace talks

The United States has made “tremendous progress” toward a peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt revealed on Tuesday.

In a post on X, Leavitt acknowledged that some details remain unresolved but described them as not insurmountable, adding that these details “will require further talks between Ukraine, Russia, and the United States.”

Over the past week, the United States has made tremendous progress towards a peace deal by bringing both Ukraine and Russia to the table. There are a few delicate, but not insurmountable, details that must be sorted out and will require further talks between Ukraine, Russia,… — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) November 25, 2025

CNN cited a US official saying that Ukraine has already agreed to a framework for ending the war, with only “minor details” still under discussion before a final settlement. Reuters reported that a Ukrainian official supports the core elements of the proposed plan, noting that US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will decide on the most sensitive issues, particularly those involving territory and US security guarantees.

Earlier, the German Chancellor emphasized that his country seeks a “just and lasting peace” for Ukraine, stressing that any plan affecting European interests requires European approval. French President Emmanuel Macron highlighted that providing strong security guarantees to Kyiv is essential for any settlement, describing the current moment as a “real opportunity” to achieve a constructive and sustainable peace.

These developments follow the first round of negotiations over the weekend in Geneva, centered on a 28-point US-mediated proposal involving American and Ukrainian officials.

Parallel talks have been held behind the scenes. US Secretary of the Army Dan Driscoll met Russian officials in Abu Dhabi on Monday to pave the way for higher-level discussions. Army spokesman Major Jeff Tolbert said the negotiations over the US plan to end the war are “progressing well.”