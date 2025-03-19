US expects Ukraine to back ceasefire agreements after Putin-Trump call

Shafaq News/ Washington expects Ukraine to support agreements reached during a recent phone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump, US Special Envoy Steven Witkoff said in an interview with Fox News.

Putin and Trump spoke on March 18, discussing a proposed 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine, measures to prevent further escalation, and broader international issues. The talks focused on halting strikes on energy infrastructure and imposing a maritime ceasefire in the Black Sea, Witkoff said, adding that Russia had agreed to both measures.

"There are still details to be worked out, but discussions will begin on Sunday in Jeddah," he said, referring to upcoming consultations in Saudi Arabia. The US delegation will be led by National Security Advisor Mike Waltz and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Witkoff described the negotiations as "positive," suggesting the agreements on energy and maritime ceasefires could pave the way for a broader full ceasefire. He also noted that Putin had expressed willingness to reduce hostilities.

Despite these efforts, tensions between Russia and Ukraine remain high. On Wednesday, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported that three Ukrainian drones targeted an energy facility in southern Russia, just hours after Moscow had agreed to a temporary halt on energy infrastructure strikes at Trump’s request. The attack hit the Kavkazskaya station in the Krasnodar region, the ministry said.