Israel targets Quds force operative in Lebanon airstrike

Shafaq News - Beirut

Israel targeted a senior operative in the Iranian Quds Force’s operations unit in a strike on Nassriyeh in eastern Lebanon on Thursday, according to the Israeli army.

In a post on X, Israeli military spokesperson Avichay Adraee said the operation targeted Hussein Al-Jawhari, adding that he had been involved in operations against Israel in Syria and Lebanon in recent years.

#عاجل ❌ في عملية مشتركة لجيش الدفاع وجهاز الشاباك: القضاء على مخرب بارز في وحدة العمليات التابعة لفيلق القدس الإيراني⭕️أغار جيش الدفاع وجهاز الشاباك في وقت سابق اليوم في منطقة الناصرية في لبنان وقضى على المدعو حسين محمود مرشد الجوهري وهو من أبرز المخربين المنتمين إلى وحدة… pic.twitter.com/UEJFAgjNRM — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) December 25, 2025

The Israeli strike, according to Lebanese media, hit a vehicle in Beqaa Valley near the village of Houche Al-Sayyed Ali in eastern Lebanon, killing two people.

In 2024, Abbas Nilforoushan, a brigadier general in Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, was also killed in Beirut in the same Israeli airstrike that killed then-Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah. In a separate incident in August 2025, Israel claimed responsibility for killing Qassem Salah Al-Husseini, a Lebanese national linked to Iran’s Quds Force.