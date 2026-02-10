Fuel shortages leave drivers waiting for hours across Iraq

Shafaq News- Iraq

Provinces of Iraq’s southern and Middle Euphrates region, particularly Basra, Dhi Qar, Karbala, and Babil, are facing fuel supply disruptions that have led to long queues at petrol stations, despite official assurances that gasoline production and reserves remain sufficient.

Although Iraq is a major oil producer, fuel shortages in provinces are driven by refining and distribution constraints rather than a lack of crude oil.

Gas stations have experienced heavy congestion over the past several days, with drivers reporting waiting for hours, often receiving limited quantities that are insufficient for a full day’s work, forcing some to switch to higher-octane gasoline despite higher costs.

Abu Ali, a taxi driver from Hilla, the capital of Babil province located about 85 kilometers south of Baghdad, described growing daily hardship as fuel access becomes more difficult. “The gasoline crisis is tightening the noose around us day after day,” he told Shafaq News, explaining that he leaves home before dawn to find an open station, only to encounter long queues stretching into main roads. “After hours of waiting, I am given just 20 liters, which is not enough to work the whole day.”

He added that the lost working hours have directly affected his income and family life, and he is sometimes unable to take his children to school because his car runs out of fuel.

In Karbala, about 105 kilometers south of Baghdad, another driver, Mohammed, told our agency, “Our cars are our only source of income. Without fuel, work stops. This is not limited to Karbala; many provinces are affected, and the situation needs urgent attention.”

Mohammed al-Masoudi, a member of the Karbala Provincial Council, said local production remains sufficient but has been partially affected by technical issues at refineries outside the province following a halt in gasoline imports. He noted that Karbala refinery itself is operating normally, and that the technical issues at other refineries are expected to be resolved within two days.

Oil Ministry spokesperson Abdul Ghani al-Hassnawi attributed recent pressure to increased demand due to holidays and higher vehicle movement; however, “the situation is under control,” and strategic reserves are sufficient to meet demand, as daily production stands at 30 million liters and strategic reserves remain secure.

Al-Hassnawi also urged the public and media to avoid spreading rumors, warning that talk of shortages can fuel panic and artificial demand.

In Dhi Qar province, Mohammad Khalil, a member of the local fuel station association, blamed the shortages on financial constraints preventing the Ministry of Oil from purchasing gasoline from abroad.

He explained that the province’s daily allocation previously reached 1.7 million liters but has since dropped significantly, adding that reduced supplies from Karbala and Basra refineries have worsened the local situation. “Restoring previous allocation levels would help return conditions to normal.”

Basra province, which hosts Iraq’s largest oil fields and export terminals and produces a major share of the country’s crude oil, has also faced recent fuel distribution pressures, but has shown initial signs of relief. The Basra Provincial Council announced that availability has started to improve following delays in imported gasoline shipments and reduced output from the Baiji refinery due to lower crude oil supplies.

Council member Hassan Shaddad al-Fares said production at southern refineries is expected to rise early next week to 9.5 million liters per day, including 8.5 million liters of regular gasoline and one million liters of improved gasoline, pointing out that the Shuaiba refinery is currently operating three units alongside an isomerization unit, while the FCC refinery includes a unit dedicated to improving gasoline quality.

Al-Fares added that Basra previously relied on the Karbala refinery to cover shortages of improved gasoline. Still, increased output from southern refineries is expected to move the province toward self-sufficiency without imports.

Iman al-Maliki, head of the Oil and Gas Committee in the Basra Provincial Council, pointed out that the FCC project has not yet reached the stage of producing improved gasoline, citing official reports from the Ministry of Oil. “Logistical factors, including rising transport costs, have also affected fuel deliveries, limiting the local market’s ability to absorb growing demand.”