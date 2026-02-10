President Barzani hails Kurdish writers' legacy on 56th anniversary

Shafaq News- Erbil

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani on Tuesday marked the Union of Kurdish Writers’ 56th anniversary, praising the organization’s pivotal role in preserving Kurdish language, literature, and identity.

“I extend my warm congratulations to the central office and all writers, authors, and intellectuals of Kurdistan, both inside and outside the Region,” Barzani wrote on X.

سەرۆک نێچیرڤان بارزانی پيرۆزبايى له‌ يه‌كێتيى نووسه‌رانى كورد ده‌كاتhttps://t.co/GRipyIo6y8 pic.twitter.com/REzl1JpeAT — Kurdistan Region Presidency (@KurdistanRegion) February 10, 2026

He also noted that the Union has been a key institution for more than half a century, contributing significantly at different stages of the “Kurdish struggle.”

Praising the writers for promoting tolerance, coexistence, and human values, he expressed hope that their efforts will continue to strengthen unity, encourage social harmony, and support the democratic and constitutional achievements of the Kurdistan Region.

