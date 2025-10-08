Five decades later: Russian 'Raf' still carries Iraq's passengers

Shafaq News – Karbala / Dhi Qar

Despite the arrival of modern vehicles, Russian-made “Raf” minibuses continue to navigate Dhi Qarstreets, carrying more than five decades of shared history with the country’s residents.

First imported in 1974, the minibuses became a central part of public transport in Iraq, serving thousands of passengers daily within cities and between districts. Fares remain low, rarely exceeding 250 Iraqi dinars per ride, making them a preferred choice for many residents.

In al-Hindiyah in Karbala province and parts of Dhi Qar, “Raf” minibuses continue to operate, regarded not only as a means of transport but also as symbols of the cities’ identity and markers of Iraq’s social and political changes over decades.

“Raf minibuses are sturdy and spacious, unlike Kia cars,” observed Saad Dagher, a resident of Tuwayrij in Karbala, highlighting that the vehicles can cover long distances between districts and villages while handling rough and unpaved roads.

Although their age occasionally causes mechanical issues, drivers maintain the minibuses regularly to ensure continuous operation. Many vehicles have also received upgrades, including engine enhancements, seat reinstallation, and other modifications.

Traffic authorities note that Iraqi regulations prohibit registering buses older than 30 years, emphasizing that vehicles exceeding this age are considered out of service and cannot return to operation.

“Raf minibuses remind me of my childhood when I rode them with my mother to the city market,” reflected Muslim Hassan Al-Rikabi, adding that seeing a “Raf” revives memories of drivers, many of whom have since passed away or grown old, yet were known for their courtesy and kindness.

Similarly, Um Samir shared with Shafaq News that she never experienced a breakdown while riding a “Raf,” even on dirt or muddy roads, emphasizing that the drivers are familiar to the community and maintain close relationships with passengers.

While technology has introduced luxury models, the “Raf” minibuses remain a reminder of an era defined by simplicity, affordable fares, and strong community connections.