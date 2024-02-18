Iraq's Dhi Qar Oil Company brings three new wells online in the Nassiriya field

Shafaq News/ Three new oil wells will be put into service in the Nassiriya oil field after completing the necessary tie-in and pipeline work, the head of the operations directorate at the Dhi Qar Oil Company said on Sunday.

The wells are numbered 53, 23, and 57, according to a statement issued by the company's Deputy Director of Equipment Maintenance, Adi Jumaa.

"The aim of putting those wells into service is to increase the oil field's production capacity, which will contribute to strengthening the national economy," he added.

The Nassiriya field was discovered in 1973 and began experimental operation in June 2009 with a capacity of 10,000 barrels per day. Production in the field increased to 90,000 barrels per day in 2018.

The Iraqi economy is known to be a rentier-consumer economy that relies almost entirely on oil revenues, which are the main source of the country's state treasury.

The Nassiriya oil field is one of the largest oil fields in Iraq. It is located in the Dhi Qar governorate of southern Iraq and has a proven reserve of 4.5 billion barrels of oil. The field is operated by the Dhi Qar Oil Company.

Dhi Qar Oil Company is a state-owned oil company that operates in the Dhi Qar province of southern Iraq. The company was established in 2008 and is responsible for the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas resources in the governorate.