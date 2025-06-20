Sadrist protesters rally against Israeli strikes on Iran

Shafaq News/ On Friday, hundreds of the Patriotic Shiite Movement (the Sadrist) supporters demonstrated across Iraq, responding to their leader, Muqtada al-Sadr, to protest against Israeli attacks on Iran.

In Baghdad, protesters gathered as Ibrahim al-Jabri, head of al-Sadr’s office in the capital, addressed the crowd, accusing Israel of “violating humanitarian principles by targeting health and education sites in Iran.”

As he described Israel and the United States as adversaries of Islamic nations, chants echoed through the demonstration, including “No No America,” “No No Israel,” “Yes Yes to Peace,” and “Yes Yes to Iraq.”

In Karbala, dozens of Sadrist followers and tribal representatives held a peaceful rally followed by a joint Friday prayer in the Hawr district. Participants carried banners criticizing what they called global corruption attributed to Israel and calling for an end to foreign interference in the region.

Demonstrators expressed support for Iran, commending its stance on regional issues and opposition to Israeli and US influence.

In Babil, hundreds marched to condemn Israeli strikes, voicing opposition to actions they viewed as violations of human rights.

Al-Sadr’s office quoted him as warning that any attack authorized by the current US president would invite “divine punishment,” drawing comparisons to the consequences faced by former Presidents Jimmy Carter and George W. Bush over past actions in the Middle East.