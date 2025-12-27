University of Baghdad ranks 14th in Arab universities list for 2025

Shafaq News – Baghdad

The Arab University Ranking for 2025 placed University of Baghdad among the top Arab institutions, ranking it 14th with 588.3 points across the region.

Saudi Arabia’s King Saud University topped the list with 812 points, followed by United Arab Emirates University in second place with 771 points, and Sultan Qaboos University third with 750 points.

University of Jordan ranked fourth with 732.5 points, followed by Abu Dhabi University in fifth place (701.8 points), and King Khalid University sixth (682.9 points).

Egypt’s Cairo University came seventh with 664 points, followed by University of Sharjah in eighth (660.8 points), University of Tunis El Manar ninth (645.4 points), and Ain Shams University tenth (629.2 points).

Saudi Arabia’s King Faisal University ranked 11th (613.9 points), followed by Alexandria University in 12th (612 points), and Jordan University of Science and Technology in 13th (611.9 points), while Al Ain University ranked last with 554.7 points.

The Arab University Ranking evaluates institutions based on a range of academic and research performance indicators, including quality of education, scientific research, academic reputation, and research output.