Iraq denounces Israeli strike on Iran’s Pars Gas Field

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s Foreign Ministry on Thursday condemned the attack on energy facilities in Iran’s Pars gas field, calling it a serious escalation that threatens regional security and stability.

In a statement, the ministry noted that targeting critical infrastructure, particularly energy installations, constitutes an unjustified escalation that could intensify regional tensions and put economic interests and civilian safety at serious risk.

Urging restraint to prevent further escalation, the ministry stressed the importance of respecting state sovereignty and safeguarding vital infrastructure.

Earlier, parts of Iran’s South Pars gas field and nearby oil facilities came under an Israeli attack. Located in Bushehr province, the field is Iran’s largest and part of the world’s biggest offshore gas reserve, shared with Qatar.

Israeli media, citing officials, reported that the strike targeted a gas processing plant and marked the first assault on Iran’s economic infrastructure. Axios later reported that the Israeli Air Force conducted the strike with US coordination and approval.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) had previously warned it would retaliate if its energy infrastructure were attacked, threatening strikes on oil and gas facilities in Israel and across the Gulf.