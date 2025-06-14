Expert warns of energy disruptions after attack on Iran's South Pars field

Shafaq News/ Damage to Iran’s Fajr refinery in the South Pars gas field could disrupt both domestic and international energy supplies, economic expert Nabil Al-Marsoumi revealed on Saturday.

South Pars, one of the world’s largest natural gas fields, spans Persian Gulf waters shared by Iran and Qatar. The field contains approximately 14 trillion cubic meters of Iran’s gas reserves.

Al-Marsoumi highlighted its critical role in supporting Iran’s economy and providing gas to regional markets, especially amid ongoing electricity shortages and shifting global energy dynamics.

He also warned that severe damage to the field could impact Iran’s domestic energy consumption as well as its gas exports, with Turkiye and Iraq expected to be the most affected.

The remarks came after an Israeli drone strike targeted the refinery, triggering a large explosion. Consequently, production from the Phase 14 platform, which delivers 12 million cubic meters of gas, was temporarily halted. Repairs are underway, with operations set to resume once the platform is restored.