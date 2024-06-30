Baghdad to host Ankara-Damascus talks with Iranian, Chinese blessing: Al Watan

Shafaq News/ Iraq's capital city of Baghdad will be the venue for talks between Syria and Turkiye to normalize bilateral relations, a government source in Damascus told Al Watan newspaper.

The Syrian newspaper said that the upcoming Syrian-Turkish meeting marks the start of a prolonged negotiation process, which will be held without the presence of any third party, aimed at achieving political understanding and agreements regarding the border areas.

The Turkish side, according to Al Watan, asked Russia and Iraq to mediate the talks which "will be conducted away from media attention".

The parties will discuss all the details necessary to restore relations between the two neighboring countries to their previous status, Al Watan said.

The move to resume dialogue and rapprochement between Ankara and Damascus has received wide Arab support, as well as Russian, Chinese, and Iranian backing, according to the source.