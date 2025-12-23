Iraq records 88% drop in ISIS-linked terrorist crimes

Shafaq News – Mosul

The terrorist crime rates across Iraq have declined 88%, Iraq’s Ministry of Interior said on Tuesday, revealing that it possesses two million documents linked to ISIS.

In a press conference presenting the 2025 annual statistics at the Nineveh Police Command in Mosul, Brigadier General Miqdad Miri, spokesperson for the ministry, noted that the ministry has established a database for displaced persons, including those in Al-Hol camp in Syria, and has prepared extradition files for suspects located outside Iraq under Article Four of the Anti-Terrorism Law.

Miri explained that adopting a modern intelligence system based on data analysis helped dismantle hundreds of terrorist networks and destroy dozens of hideouts, stating that the ministry killed 222 ISIS militants over the past three years.

On drug-related crimes, Miri said the ministry completed 16 compulsory rehabilitation centers and trained 71 psychological specialists to work in them.

He added that Iraq opened 32 international and regional liaison points for counter-narcotics cooperation, resulting in the exchange of more than 1,300 intelligence reports that strengthened international collaboration and efforts against smuggling networks.

Earlier this month, the ministry announced record security figures over the past three years, including a 14% decrease in general criminal offenses.