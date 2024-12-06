Lavrov says Moscow has evidence of backers behind Syrian armed groups’ offensive

Shafaq News/ Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stated, on Thursday, that Moscow possesses information regarding the entities supporting armed groups in Syria, which have launched attacks on government forces.

In a televised interview, Lavrov responded to questions about the sponsors of factions that recently seized control of Aleppo and Hama. "We have information about this and wish to discuss it with all our partners in this process, focusing on how to cut off their funding and arms supplies," Lavrov said.

He added, “Publicly available information points, in particular, to the US, the British, and some other parties. Some suggest Israel has an interest in escalating the situation to divert attention from Gaza.”

Lavrov described the situation as “a complex game involving many actors.”

The Russian foreign minister revealed that he had spoken with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, reaching an agreement to attempt organizing a meeting this week. Discussions will address “the need to strictly implement the Idlib agreements, as the de-escalation zone there has become a launchpad for terrorists to seize Aleppo,” he said.

Key topics on the agenda will include reopening the M5 highway, which links Damascus and Aleppo and is now under rebel control.

Since 2011, Moscow has supported Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in his fight against opposition groups. In the recent escalation that began last November, Russian warplanes have killed hundreds of opposition fighters and destroyed numerous sites under their control.