Iran urges regional unity against Israeli strikes in Syria, warns of US-Israeli "conspiracy"

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi called for immediate regional mobilization to counter what he described as Israeli aggression in Syria, accusing the US of paralyzing the United Nations Security Council.

“The nations of the region must urgently unite and mobilize to stop the Israeli aggression against Syria,” Araghchi said in remarks carried by Al Jazeera.

He accused Israel of occupying more Syrian territories and systematically destroying the country’s defensive and civilian infrastructure. “The Security Council is shackled and merely watching the situation in Syria due to US obstructions,” he added.

Earlier, Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei echoed these concerns, describing the Islamic State (ISIS) as a "bomb" planted to destabilize Iraq and Syria with the ultimate aim of undermining Iran’s security.

Khamenei accused the US of backing Israeli airstrikes in Syria, stating, “The Israeli regime, supported by the US, is responsible for destroying Syria’s infrastructure. This is a joint US-Israeli conspiracy, and we have undeniable evidence of their collusion.”

Despite the dire tone, Khamenei expressed optimism about the future. “The courageous Syrian youth will liberate their occupied lands. The resistance front will undoubtedly expel the United States from the region,” he declared.